Man reported missing, found dead same day on Saskatchewan First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man, who was reported missing on Saturday, was found dead the same day on Little Pine First Nation.

At around 6:20 p.m. CT, police were notified about a deceased adult male located in an open field west of a residence on the reserve.

Cut Knife RCMP officials said the man was reported missing to them at 5 p.m.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

An autopsy is expected to take place this week.

The RCMP’s sudden death investigation is being assisted by the forensic identification section and the office of the chief coroner.

Little Pine First Nation is approximately 175 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.