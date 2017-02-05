Canada
February 5, 2017 7:40 pm

In Photos: Young hockey fans head to big leagues to be an ‘Oiler for a day’

By

Young fans experience what it's like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

Global News
A A

It was the chance of a lifetime for a group of young children from Edmonton.

64 young fans of the Edmonton Oilers got to sign one-day contacts with the team and see what the “big leagues” of NHL hockey are all about.

“It’s a unique experience for all these kids and I think the big smiles tell the stories of the excitement here today,” said Jenna Bull with Boston Pizza, which partnered with the Oilers for the event.

The kids also received special team jerseys and a chance to play at Rogers Place Sunday.

“They get to take part in some unique activities and then head out and skate on the ice like some of their hometown heroes,” Bull said.

The ice time at Rogers Place was open to 200 other young fans who won a secondary prize.

oiler1

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

Global News
oiler2

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

oiler3

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

oiler4

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

oiler6

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

oiler5

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

oiler7

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

oiler8

Young fans get to experience what it’s like to be one of the Edmonton Oilers.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Boston Pizza
Edmonton Oilers
NHL
Oiler for a day
Young fans

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News