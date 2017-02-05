In Photos: Young hockey fans head to big leagues to be an ‘Oiler for a day’

It was the chance of a lifetime for a group of young children from Edmonton.

64 young fans of the Edmonton Oilers got to sign one-day contacts with the team and see what the “big leagues” of NHL hockey are all about.

“It’s a unique experience for all these kids and I think the big smiles tell the stories of the excitement here today,” said Jenna Bull with Boston Pizza, which partnered with the Oilers for the event.

The kids also received special team jerseys and a chance to play at Rogers Place Sunday.

“They get to take part in some unique activities and then head out and skate on the ice like some of their hometown heroes,” Bull said.

The ice time at Rogers Place was open to 200 other young fans who won a secondary prize.