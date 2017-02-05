Southern Alberta under winter storm warning, while Castle Mountain snow bunnies rejoice

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for parts of southern Alberta Sunday.

Officials said a “potentially crippling snowstorm” continues to affect several areas, including Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek and Waterton Lakes National Park.

Snow is forecast to be the heaviest on Sunday and the first half of Monday.

More than a metre of snow may fall is expected in some areas, particularly in and near the higher terrain of southwestern Alberta, according to EC.

Total amounts of snow on the low end are forecasted to be 35 cm by Monday evening.

Since Friday, close to 60 cm of snow has been measured at Castle Mountain Resort.

“It’s possible we might receive upwards of a 100 to 130 cm in total. We’re pretty much two thirds of the way there now,” Cole Fawcett, from Castle Mountain Ski Resort, said Sunday afternoon. “So fingers crossed for a little bit more.”

Snow bunnies in the area appreciate the huge dump of snow, because two years ago Castle Mountain Resort was forced to close due to a lack of snow and unseasonably warm temperatures.

“When we announced that the red chair was open after avalanche control measures were conducted this morning, the day lodge erupted in chants and roars. It was fantastic,” said.

“With this much now, our control team works tirelessly from before morning light to make sure the mountain is safe for all of our guests,” Fawcett said.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow, so travel is not recommended and road closures are expected.

“This is a storm that will likely make travel difficult or impossible for a few days in some areas,” Environment Canada stated. “Winter Storm Warnings are issued when a major snowfall (25 cm or more within a 24 hour period) is expected.”

Officials said visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and poor weather conditions are likely to contribute to long traffic delays.