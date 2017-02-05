Bishop
February 5, 2017 4:50 pm
Updated: February 5, 2017 4:51 pm

Traffic delayed on Lagimodiére Blvd after two vehilce collision

sheldon-web By Reporter  Global News

A section of Lagimodiére Boulevard was closed Sunday afternoon following a two vehicle collision.

Zahra Premji/Global News
WINNIPEG – Traffic on Lagimodiére Boulevard was delayed Sunday afternoon after a two vehicle collision near the entrance to Sage Creek.

One vehicle was thrown into a snowbank, suffering extensive damage. It is unknown if there are any injuries or how many people were in the vehicle.

The other vehicle suffered visible damage to the back bumper.

The collision happened near the intersection of Lagimodiére Boulevard and Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

