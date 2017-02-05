Science
February 5, 2017 4:34 pm

NASA shows what Super Bowl LI cities look like from space on Twitter

By Social Media Journalist  Global News

What Atlanta looks like from space (via NASA)

Credit: NASA/GSFC/Landsat 7
As the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons gear up for Super Bowl LI in Houston, NASA shared some awe-inspiring photos of all three regions.

Here are the high res photos.

First, the host city of Houston:

NASA satellite captures Super Bowl cities – Houston, TX

Credit: NASA/GSFC/Landsat 7

Next, Boston, home of the New England Patriots:

NASA Satellite Captures Super Bowl Cities – Boston, MA

Credit: NASA/GSFC/Landsat 7

Finally, Atlanta, home of the Falcons.

NASA satellite captures Super Bowl cities – Atlanta, GA

Credit: NASA/GSFC/Landsat 7

That’s not all, NASA also shared some beautiful images on Twitter.

BONUS: See all the Super Bowl Championship Cities from NASA’s point of view (you know, space), starting in 1967:

Super Bowl Championship Cities from Space
Global News

