NASA shows what Super Bowl LI cities look like from space on Twitter
As the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons gear up for Super Bowl LI in Houston, NASA shared some awe-inspiring photos of all three regions.
Here are the high res photos.
First, the host city of Houston:
Next, Boston, home of the New England Patriots:
Finally, Atlanta, home of the Falcons.
That’s not all, NASA also shared some beautiful images on Twitter.
BONUS: See all the Super Bowl Championship Cities from NASA’s point of view (you know, space), starting in 1967:
