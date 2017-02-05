Parents line up for hours ahead of Royal Vale School registration

Despite Sunday’s frigid temperatures, dozens of parents lined up outside of Royal Vale School in hopes of registering their children for the 2017-2018 academic year.

“I really want my children to go to Royal Vale,” said Melinda Hall, a parent waiting outside. “Where I live there are very few options for English school.”

Hall had been waiting outside for hours and even though she arrived at 9 a.m. on Sunday she said she barely got their on time.

Hall says some parents waiting in line showed up on Saturday.

“I know there’s 32 spots and we got spot 28 and 29,” Hall said. “If I knew it was going to be this close I would have come yesterday.”

Registration for kindergarten students and new elementary students is taking place this week at Royal Vale.

Hall said that some parents have been making runs to Tim Hortons for coffee and hot chocolate.

“I’ve made a schedule with my husband for how we’re going to stay overnight till tomorrow morning,” Hall said. “It’s actually been quite nice, chatting with some of the other parents who are also in the same situation that they really want the best for their child’s education.”