Recipe: Chocolate-banana stuffed French toast
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Chef Kyle Dampsey of Glowbal Restaurant offers up a French toast recipe suited for a romantic breakfast in bed.
Ingredients
French Toast
Eggs 3
Heavy Cream 1 cup
Brioche Bread 4 slices
Nutella ½ cup
Bananas 1 whole
Brandied Bananas
Sugar 2 Tbsp
Butter 1 oz
Brandy 1 oz
Cream ¼ cup
Bananas 1 whole
Chantilly Cream
Vanilla Pod 1 whole
Sugar 3 tbsp
Heavy cream 2 cups
Garnish
Fresh berries
Toasted hazelnuts
