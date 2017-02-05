Recipes
Recipe: Chocolate-banana stuffed French toast

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Chef Kyle Dampsey  of Glowbal Restaurant offers up a French toast recipe suited for a romantic breakfast in bed.

Ingredients

French Toast

Eggs 3
Heavy Cream 1 cup
Brioche Bread 4 slices
Nutella ½ cup
Bananas 1 whole

Brandied Bananas

Sugar 2 Tbsp
Butter 1 oz
Brandy 1 oz
Cream ¼ cup
Bananas 1 whole

Chantilly Cream

Vanilla Pod 1 whole
Sugar 3 tbsp
Heavy cream 2 cups

Garnish

Fresh berries
Toasted hazelnuts

