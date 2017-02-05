Recipe: Chocolate-banana stuffed French toast

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Chef Kyle Dampsey of Glowbal Restaurant offers up a French toast recipe suited for a romantic breakfast in bed.

Ingredients

French Toast

Eggs 3

Heavy Cream 1 cup

Brioche Bread 4 slices

Nutella ½ cup

Bananas 1 whole

Brandied Bananas

Sugar 2 Tbsp

Butter 1 oz

Brandy 1 oz

Cream ¼ cup

Bananas 1 whole

Chantilly Cream

Vanilla Pod 1 whole

Sugar 3 tbsp

Heavy cream 2 cups

Garnish

Fresh berries

Toasted hazelnuts