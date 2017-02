Ahead of the Science of Cocktails event at Science World, Devin Brownlee of AnnaLena Bar and Science World educator Brian Anderson show us how to make a duchess.

The Duchess

60 ml Botanist gin

22.5 ml calamansi puree

22.5 ml vanilla syrup (1:1)

15 ml fresh lemon juice

Shaken in a tin with ice. Strained in to a coupe and then topped with vanilla foam.