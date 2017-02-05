Apartment
February 5, 2017 2:51 pm

Heavy police presence outside apartment building in Elmwood

sheldon-web By Reporter  Global News

Police have closed a section of Midwinter Avenue in front of an apartment building.

Chris Stanton/Global News
A A

WINNIPEG – A number of police vehicles are stationed outside an apartment building on Midwinter Avenue.

Global News cameras have captured three woman escorted out of the building by officers, and put into police cruisers.

RELATED: Cab driver injured in early morning shooting in Elmwood: Unicity

Midwinter Avenue is closed to traffic at Levis Street, while police remain on scene.

Winnipeg police have not answered any calls for information on the incident.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment
Avenue
Building
Elmwood
Midwinter
Police
winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News