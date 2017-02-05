Heavy police presence outside apartment building in Elmwood

WINNIPEG – A number of police vehicles are stationed outside an apartment building on Midwinter Avenue.

Global News cameras have captured three woman escorted out of the building by officers, and put into police cruisers.

RELATED: Cab driver injured in early morning shooting in Elmwood: Unicity

Midwinter Avenue is closed to traffic at Levis Street, while police remain on scene.

Winnipeg police have not answered any calls for information on the incident.