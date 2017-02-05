Snowfall warning in southwest Saskatchewan

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in parts of southwestern Saskatchewan.

Long periods of snow are expected with shorter bursts of heavier precipitation from time to time on Sunday and all of Monday.

Total accumulations of 15 to 30 centimetres are possible by Monday night.

Snow should taper off and end on Monday night with skies becoming clear on Tuesday.

The federal agency also said visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to heavy snow. Motorists are asked to cautious, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

