Martine Ouellet enters race for Bloc Québécois leadership

After an unsuccessful run at the Parti Québécois (PQ) leadership in 2016, Martine Ouellet is trying her hand at the leadership of the Bloc Québécois.

For several months, Ouellet considered running for the Bloc leadership before finally announcing her candidacy at a Sunday morning press conference in Montreal.

READ MORE: PQ member Martine Ouellet considering run at Bloc Québécois leadership

In the PQ leadership race, Ouellet promised a referendum if she would have become party leader and then premier.

During that time, Ouellet also spoke about how Quebec should have its own constitution.

READ MORE: PQ leadership candidate Martine Ouellet talks nationalizing the Internet in Quebec

According to the Bloc Québécois website, leadership voting will take place over three days on April 20, 21 and 22.

The voting will end on April 22nd at 6 p.m. where the leader will then be announced.

— with files from The Canadian Press