Entertainment
February 5, 2017 12:55 pm

Queen for Montreal’s 194th Saint Patrick’s Day parade has been chosen

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

The United Irish Societies of Montreal has selected the Queen and court for the 194th Saint Patrick's Day parade, Sunday, February 5, 2017.

United Irish Societies of Montreal
A A

The United Irish Societies of Montreal has selected the Queen and court for the 194th Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

The Queen will be Mary Lynne Loftus and the four princesses will be Robin Brodrick, Sydney Legare, Meagan Coleman and Catherine Barnwell.

READ MORE: A Queen and her court: Montreal’s United Irish Societies to select parade royalty

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade.

Dianna Lieffers will be on hand as the Chief Reviewing Officer.

The parade is set for March 19 beginning at 12 p.m. at the corner of Fort Street and Sainte-Catherine Street West.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Catherine Barnwell
denis coderre
Fort Street
Mary Lynne Loftus
Meagan Coleman
Montreal 194th Saint Patrick's parade
Queen for Saint Patrick's Day parade
Robin Brodrick
Saint Patricks Day Parade
Sainte-Catherine Street West
Sydney Legare

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News