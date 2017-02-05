Queen for Montreal’s 194th Saint Patrick’s Day parade has been chosen

The United Irish Societies of Montreal has selected the Queen and court for the 194th Saint Patrick’s Day parade.

The Queen will be Mary Lynne Loftus and the four princesses will be Robin Brodrick, Sydney Legare, Meagan Coleman and Catherine Barnwell.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre will serve as Grand Marshal of the parade.

Dianna Lieffers will be on hand as the Chief Reviewing Officer.

The parade is set for March 19 beginning at 12 p.m. at the corner of Fort Street and Sainte-Catherine Street West.