Special weather statement issued for London

Environment Canada is warning a low pressure area brewing in the Southern Plains States will bring “significant precipitation” to London and surrounding areas as early as Tuesday.

A special weather statement issued by the national weather agency on Sunday covers London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Eastern and Western Middlesex Counties.

The weather service suggests freezing rain is possible Tuesday, before changing over to soaking rain as considerably milder air pays a brief visit.

Poor travelling conditions are expected, especially in areas that receive freezing precipitation.