Toronto under special weather statement as snow, freezing rain expected

Toronto has been placed under a special weather statement as snow and freezing rain are expected to hit the city and parts of Southern Ontario on Tuesday.

In a statement released by Environment Canada on Sunday, a low pressure system from the U.S. will be tracking northeast toward Southern Ontario early this week.

Travelers across Southern Ontario are warned to be vigilant as conditions could become hazardous.

“There is still considerable uncertainty to the track of the low pressure area which will affect how much snow, freezing rain, or rain will fall in a particular location,” said Environment Canada in the statement.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the weather system.