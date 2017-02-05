Weather
February 5, 2017 11:15 am
Updated: February 5, 2017 11:16 am

Toronto under special weather statement as snow, freezing rain expected

By Web Writer  Global News

Special weather statement released for Toronto starting Tuesday. Mary Altaffer/Files/AP images

Mary Altaffer/AP images
A A

Toronto has been placed under a special weather statement as snow and freezing rain are expected to hit the city and parts of Southern Ontario on Tuesday.

In a statement released by Environment Canada on Sunday, a low pressure system from the U.S. will be tracking northeast toward Southern Ontario early this week.

Travelers across Southern Ontario are warned to be vigilant as conditions could become hazardous.

READ MORE: Toronto’s January really has been its darkest in years

“There is still considerable uncertainty to the track of the low pressure area which will affect how much snow, freezing rain, or rain will fall in a particular location,” said Environment Canada in the statement.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor the weather system.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Ontario weather
Toronto weather
Weather
Weather Statement

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News