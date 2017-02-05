Cab driver injured in early morning shooting in Elmwood: Unicity

WINNIPEG – The president of Unicity Taxi said one of his drivers was shot in the shoulder early Sunday morning, when a car cornered a cab at an Elmwood intersection.

Gurmail Mangat with Unicity Taxi said the driver of one of his cabs was cornered by another car at a red light around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Gateway Road and Munroe Avenue.

Mangat said someone got out of the vehicle, and fired six shots at the cab, that was carrying three passengers. Three bullets went through the windshield, and hit the driver of the cab in the shoulder, Mangat said. He suffered minor injuries.

Winnipeg police had the intersection closed throughout the morning hours, for what they called a serious incident.

Intersection of Gateway & Monroe is closed due to a serious incident. No further information available at this time. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 5, 2017

Mangat said a vehicle was following the cab for a while before pulling ahead, and blocking it from driving forward.

None of the passengers were injured, Mangat said.