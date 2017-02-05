Pedestrian struck by car on René-Lévesque

A 22-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in downtown Montreal shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of René-Lévesque Boulevard and Mansfield Street when the driver was travelling north on Mansfield Street.

The woman was crossing Mansfield Street heading west, according to Benoit Boisselle, Montreal police spokesperson.

Witnesses told police that the car drove through the intersection on a green light.

The woman suffered injuries to the head and lower body, but she is in stable condition.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, suffered no injuries.

Speed or alcohol did not play a factor.