Beautiful photos of dogs playing in B.C. snow storm
As most of British Columbia’s South Coast was hammered by a rare February snow storm on Friday and Saturday, it was an opportunity for pets to get outside and play.
According to Popular Science magazine, animals can’t resist frolicking in fresh snow for a variety of reasons, including the feeling of the cold snow on their fur and the belief that some animals might see snow as a new toy to play with.
And there was plenty of it to play with. Environment Canada says most of Metro Vancouver received between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow between Friday morning and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Chilliwack saw an impressive 30 to 40 centimetres and Surrey saw 20 to 30 centimetres.
Parts of Vancouver Island also received anywhere from 13 to 30 centimetres, as did the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound.
While the dogs were let out, their owners couldn’t be restrained from pulling out the camera. These stunning shots were submitted to Global News from across the province:
Photo: Carson Bell
Photo: Dallas Lang
Photo: Dan Olson
Photo: Jackie Winters
Photo: Kathryn Adams
Photo: Kathryn Adams
Photo: Kelsey Campbell
Photo: Laureen Carruthers
Photo: Laureen Carruthers
Photo: Laureen Carruthers
Photo: Maria Gorelova
Photo: Maria Gorelova
Image: The Neale
Photo: Victoria Dawe
Photo: Alison Wardley
