BC snow storm
February 4, 2017 9:28 pm

Beautiful photos of dogs playing in B.C. snow storm

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Kathryn Adams
As most of British Columbia’s South Coast was hammered by a rare February snow storm on Friday and Saturday, it was an opportunity for pets to get outside and play.

According to Popular Science magazine, animals can’t resist frolicking in fresh snow for a variety of reasons, including the feeling of the cold snow on their fur and the belief that some animals might see snow as a new toy to play with.

And there was plenty of it to play with. Environment Canada says most of Metro Vancouver received between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow between Friday morning and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Chilliwack saw an impressive 30 to 40 centimetres and Surrey saw 20 to 30 centimetres.

Parts of Vancouver Island also received anywhere from 13 to 30 centimetres, as did the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound.

While the dogs were let out, their owners couldn’t be restrained from pulling out the camera. These stunning shots were submitted to Global News from across the province:

carson-bell

Photo: Carson Bell

dallas-lang

Photo: Dallas Lang

dan-olson

Photo: Dan Olson

jackie-winters

Photo: Jackie Winters

kathryn-adams

Photo: Kathryn Adams

kathryn-adams-2

Photo: Kathryn Adams

kelsey-campbell

Photo: Kelsey Campbell

laureen-carruthers-2

Photo: Laureen Carruthers

laureen-carruthers-3

Photo: Laureen Carruthers

laureen-carruthers

Photo: Laureen Carruthers

maria-gorelova-2

Photo: Maria Gorelova

maria-gorelova

Photo: Maria Gorelova

the-neale

Image: The Neale

victoria-dawe

Photo: Victoria Dawe

alison-wardley

Photo: Alison Wardley

 

