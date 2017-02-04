Beautiful photos of dogs playing in B.C. snow storm

As most of British Columbia’s South Coast was hammered by a rare February snow storm on Friday and Saturday, it was an opportunity for pets to get outside and play.

According to Popular Science magazine, animals can’t resist frolicking in fresh snow for a variety of reasons, including the feeling of the cold snow on their fur and the belief that some animals might see snow as a new toy to play with.

And there was plenty of it to play with. Environment Canada says most of Metro Vancouver received between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow between Friday morning and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Chilliwack saw an impressive 30 to 40 centimetres and Surrey saw 20 to 30 centimetres.

Parts of Vancouver Island also received anywhere from 13 to 30 centimetres, as did the Sunshine Coast and Howe Sound.

While the dogs were let out, their owners couldn’t be restrained from pulling out the camera. These stunning shots were submitted to Global News from across the province:

Photo: Carson Bell

Photo: Dallas Lang

Photo: Dan Olson

Photo: Jackie Winters

Photo: Kathryn Adams

Photo: Kathryn Adams

Photo: Kelsey Campbell

Photo: Laureen Carruthers

Photo: Laureen Carruthers

Photo: Laureen Carruthers

Photo: Maria Gorelova

Photo: Maria Gorelova

Image: The Neale

Photo: Victoria Dawe

Photo: Alison Wardley