Calgarians demonstrate against Trump immigration ban Saturday

Demonstrations against U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban took place around the world and in Calgary Saturday.

It was a national day of action against Islamophobia and white supremacy.

Dozens gathered outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Calgary for a chance to speak out against hatred.

“I think there’s so many people out there that know nothing about Islam and yet they hate Muslims and it makes no sense to me,” Rhi Kirkland, a protester, said.

The rally was organized to condemn President Trump‘s bid to ban people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, with demonstrations in Canada taking a broader anti-Islamophobia stance in the wake of the Quebec City mosque shooting last week.

“You know, it’s devastating that something like this is actually happening in the 21st century, and we can’t just seem to get past the hate, the discrimination, the racism,” Asfa Riyaz, a demonstrator, said.

People and organizations from across the province and country came together for marches and demonstrations in the wake of President Trump’s immigration ban – including Toronto.

“We’re standing up against Islamophobia and we want our Prime Minister to stand up to Trump’s bigotry and call it out,” Walied Khogali, a demonstrator, said.

Across Canada, law students also gathered for 12 hour research marathons to challenge the Canada-U.S. safe third country agreement.

“With the new immigration ban and people possibly wanting to leave the U.S., they don’t have safe passage in Canada. So we want to provide that safe passage for them,” Shannon Faleiro, a law student, said. “I’m an immigrant. So I understand the concept as coming in as immigrant and working hard and trying to make a better life for yourself,”

There were also protests in a number of U.S. states including Florida, Washington and New York.

A judge in Washington state blocked enforcement of Trump’s ban, but the president took to Twitter Saturday to pledge that his order will be reinstated.

With more uncertainty surrounding the ban, there will likely more demonstrations to come.

— With files from Rahul Kalvapalle, Reuters, The Canadian Press and The Associated Press.