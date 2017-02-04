Canada
Aspiring young chefs face off in the kitchen at NAIT Culinary Competition

High school students compete in a culinary challenge.

Handmade ravioli, poached salmon with hollandaise sauce, and chocolate mousse for dessert – that’s what was on the menu in NAIT’s kitchen Saturday.

More than 50 students created the dishes at the 10th annual High School Culinary Challenge.

Participants were split into groups of three and challenged to cook a three-course meal for six.

“Our purpose is to introduce them to the culinary arts and encourage them to become cooks and chefs,” Chef Simon Smotkowicz said.

Students from across Edmonton and the surrounding area participated in the event this year.

“It’s a learning experience, it’s a competition so there’s a bit of stress there which they have to deal with. You always practice in your own kitchen- but today they are on a timeline,” he added.

The top three students will be awarded scholarships.

Since its inception, the event has awarded more than 20 scholarships.

“In all of the years, we have had some very good students. We are looking for the needle in the haystack- we want to challenge them,” Smotkowicz said, who also serves as the event’s chair.

The judges are local chefs and the winners will be announced at an awards banquet in March.

 

