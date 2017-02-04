Saskatchewan Rush fan wins 50/50 twice, takes home $63,000

A lucky Saskatchewan Rush fan is around $63,000 richer with two 50/50 wins since the National Lacrosse League (NLL) team started playing at SaskTel Centre.

Despite substantial odds, Saskatoon’s Kim Staples has won the jackpot twice in back-to-back seasons.

She and her husband claimed a ticket worth close to $13,000 at the Saskatchewan’s inaugural home game on Jan. 15, 2016. Staples won nearly $50,000 in another draw on Jan. 27, 2017. Both games were against the Vancouver Stealth.

“It was pretty exciting. We thought we were on cloud nine. My husband John and I were like ‘is this really real’ … check that number twice,” Staples said.

“Family had a hard time believing it. My daughter was in one of the other sections and she met us after the game and was like ‘no, you’re tricking us’ and I said ‘no, it’s real.’ So unbelievable.”

Staples said there’s no concrete plans for the winnings but they’ll share it with their kids.

Her advice, besides sheer luck, is to use gut instinct and find an unattended 50/50 vendor.

“It’s just the luck of the draw,” Staples said.