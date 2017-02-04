Body pulled from creek in Toronto’s west end

The body of a man has been pulled from a creek in the city’s west end Saturday.

Police, fire and paramedics responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. from someone reporting a body in the water near the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area.

Emergency crews arrived and pulled the man from the water. He was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating but no further information has been released.