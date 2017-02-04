Family of pregnant woman missing in Abbotsford plead with public for information

Police are appealing to the public to help continue the search for Marie Stuart, a pregnant woman who went missing in Abbotsford in December 2016.

Stuart’s family released a video on Saturday, pleading with the public to give police any information they might have on her whereabouts.

“We love you and we really miss you. Marie has challenges and we want to help and support her. So please, if anyone has information, just contact the police,” Stuart’s mother, Janet, said in the video.

Marie Stuart, 38, was five months pregnant when she was last seen by her husband at a bus stop near the Sevenoaks Mall.

Her husband, Leslie Scott Schellenberg, told media at the time: “She’s been pretty moody…she’s kind of in a bit of a state, and I’m worried that she might just wander aimlessly.”

Abbotsford Police spokesperson Ian MacDonald said Stuart does not have a history of taking off or going missing.

Stuart is 5’2″ and was last seen wearing a black jacket and yellow toque.

Anyone with information should call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or text APD at 222973.

–With files from Amy Judd and Jon Azpiri