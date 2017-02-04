St. Thomas Police search for missing 42-year-old woman

The St. Thomas Police Service is on the lookout for a missing 42-year-old woman.

Theresa Ryerse failed to show up for work Friday morning at 11 a.m., police said.

She’s described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with a medium build, short straight hair, blue eyes, and blue framed glasses.

Ryerse has a tattoo on her upper right arm that reads “Caitlin” and was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hat, a white button up shirt, and a black winter coat, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Thomas Police immediately.