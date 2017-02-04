Warning issued for high-risk sex offender in Hope, B.C.
A warning has been issued about a high-risk sex offender who plans to live in Hope. B.C.
According to a statement from B.C. Corrections, Richard Ian Ellis has a lengthy criminal history that includes sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
“He has maintained a predatory and opportunistic pattern of sexually offending against children and poses a significant risk to the safety of prepubescent girls,” the statement said.
The 68-year-old is 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has thin brown hair and hazel eyes.
BC Corrections said he will be closely monitored by authorities and must abide by a long list of conditions that say he cannot:
– have contact, direct or indirect, with females 16 years of age or under, save and except as necessary for a commercial transaction in a store
– consume or possess alcohol or any controlled substances
– enter any liquor store, beer and/or wine store, or business whose primary purpose is the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages
– access or possess pornography of any kind included but not limited to pornographic images accessed via the internet
– use a computer system or any device capable of accessing the internet
– possess or access electronic data storage devices including hard drives or flash memory devices such as a memory stick, USB flash drive, DVDs or CDs
– possess any cameras, video cameras or devices capable of capturing or recording visual images
Anyone who sees Ellis asked violate any of these conditions is asked to contact police immediately.
