Warning issued for high-risk sex offender in Hope, B.C.

A warning has been issued about a high-risk sex offender who plans to live in Hope. B.C.

According to a statement from B.C. Corrections, Richard Ian Ellis has a lengthy criminal history that includes sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

“He has maintained a predatory and opportunistic pattern of sexually offending against children and poses a significant risk to the safety of prepubescent girls,” the statement said.

The 68-year-old is 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has thin brown hair and hazel eyes.

BC Corrections said he will be closely monitored by authorities and must abide by a long list of conditions that say he cannot:

– have contact, direct or indirect, with females 16 years of age or under, save and except as necessary for a commercial transaction in a store





– attend a public park, playground, school ground, recreational or community centre, skating rink, public swimming area or any other place where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present– consume or possess alcohol or any controlled substances– enter any liquor store, beer and/or wine store, or business whose primary purpose is the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages– access or possess pornography of any kind included but not limited to pornographic images accessed via the internet– use a computer system or any device capable of accessing the internet– possess or access electronic data storage devices including hard drives or flash memory devices such as a memory stick, USB flash drive, DVDs or CDs– possess any cameras, video cameras or devices capable of capturing or recording visual images

Anyone who sees Ellis asked violate any of these conditions is asked to contact police immediately.