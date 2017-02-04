Oilers recall defencemen Oesterle, Reinhart from AHL Bakersfield

The Edmonton Oilers recalled defencemen Jordan Oesterle and Griffin Reinhart from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors on Saturday.

Oesterle, 24, has appeared in 24 games with Bakersfield this season, registering 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) and six penalty minutes. He has appeared in 23 career NHL games with the

Oilers, posting six assists.

READ MORE: McDavid scores Edmonton Oilers’ lone goal in 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes

Reinhart, 23, has 11 points, including five goals, 26 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 29 games with the Condors this season. He has appeared in 37 career NHL games, posting two assists and 26 penalty minutes.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers can’t beat Rinne, lose 2-0 to Nashville Predators

He has also appeared in one career playoff game.

The Oilers also placed forward Jujhar Khaira and defenceman Matthew Benning on injured reserve.