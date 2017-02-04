Emergency crews busy dealing with dozens of crashes

Heavy snow caught Calgary drivers off guard as Calgary Police Service said 49 collisions were reported from 6 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning.

The City of Calgary anticipated the snowfall and planned to have crews working all weekend long.

Brittany Kustra said priorities are keeping roads clear of snow and ice.

“Crews are already out there putting anti-icing agent on the roads,” she explained. “Especially on trouble spots like bridge decks as well as hills.

Snow is expected to fall all weekend long and snow clearing crews will be on standby.

“In extreme snowfall situations we can call in for overtime, as well as call in contractors to make sure we’re getting to trouble spots in a timely manner.”

Dozens of flights out of YYC Calgary International Airport were delayed Friday evening.

Airport staff were working on de-icing planes.

Environment Canada forecasted another 2 to 4 cm of snow for Sunday with the snowfall expected to end Tuesday.