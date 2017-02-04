Wakaw, Sask. paramedics deliver baby boy in ambulance on Highway 312

Saskatchewan paramedics helped a woman give birth to a baby boy earlier this week on Highway 312.

Paramedics Karisa and Chris, with Wakaw EMS, were called to a local community on Wednesday.

While en route to hospital with the woman, it quickly became apparent that the baby’s birth was imminent.

READ MORE: Twin brothers deliver smiles to Saskatoon paramedics five years later

At around 7:40 p.m. CT, the boy was born in an ambulance near Rosthern, Sask.

“The opportunity to bring a life into the world amidst misfortune and emergencies is a wonderful moment in the career of a paramedic,” Steve Skoworodko, owner of Wakaw & District EMS, said.

Both the mom and her newborn are at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital receiving further care.