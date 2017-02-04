Canada
February 4, 2017 1:19 pm
Updated: February 4, 2017 1:24 pm

Wakaw, Sask. paramedics deliver baby boy in ambulance on Highway 312

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Wakaw, Sask., paramedics helped a woman give birth to a baby boy in an ambulance on Highway 312 earlier this week.

Facebook
A A

Saskatchewan paramedics helped a woman give birth to a baby boy earlier this week on Highway 312.

Paramedics Karisa and Chris, with Wakaw EMS, were called to a local community on Wednesday.

While en route to hospital with the woman, it quickly became apparent that the baby’s birth was imminent.

READ MORE: Twin brothers deliver smiles to Saskatoon paramedics five years later

At around 7:40 p.m. CT, the boy was born in an ambulance near Rosthern, Sask.

“The opportunity to bring a life into the world amidst misfortune and emergencies is a wonderful moment in the career of a paramedic,” Steve Skoworodko, owner of Wakaw & District EMS, said.

Both the mom and her newborn are at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital receiving further care.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ambulance
Baby
baby boy
Baby Delivered
Birth
Highway 312
Rosthern
Royal University Hospital
Sask Highways
Steve Skoworodko
Wakaw & District EMS
Wakaw EMS

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News