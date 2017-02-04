Late teen daughter leaves behind 25 emotional letters to mother following unexpected death

A mother in Georgia is remembering her teenage daughter through a series of touching letters following a tragic car accident that took the girl’s life.

Cindy Mathis nearly forgot about the 25 notes her 16-year-old daughter Macy had written for her as a birthday present last year.

“I tore my room apart looking for all of them,” told Mathis to CBS news.

In fact, Mathis had stumbled upon one of them while she was cleaning her car.

“That’s when I had remembered she had written these letters for me,” Mathis continued.

Mathis told NBC affiliate, WALB News that she treasures her letters because she never thought there would come a time when her daughter wouldn’t be by her side.

“Each [letter] has helped me in so many ways,” Mathis said to CBS. “It’s like she knew, but she didn’t know. It’s an amazing feeling. It feels like she’s there with me.”

On Nov. 20, Macy and her boyfriend, Adam Sattler, were involved in a car accident. Macy died five days later.

Each envelope that holds a note has a message on it for when her mom she read them, such as “open when…you feel lonely” or “open when…you miss me.”

“Mommy, I’m sorry you feel lonely,” read the ‘lonely’ note, “I’m especially sorry if we’re the ones who made you feel lonely. I never intended to do that… Please, don’t feel lonely mommy. You always have me. Macy.”

Mathis said up until the car crash she only read three of the letters.

“I’m thankful I only opened three because I need them more now,” said Mathis to WALB.

Mathis told CBS some of the letters have made her laugh and cry, but over all each letter is uplifting.

Mathis also intends to only open each letter when she feels exactly how the envelope describes.

“She really helped me out in a lot of ways that I didn’t realize until after she passed,” said Mathis to WALB.

According to CBS, Mathis has found every letter but one.

