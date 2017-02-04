Winnipeggers walk for human rights following Trump travel ban and Quebec shooting

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of Winnipeggers are gathering at The Forks Saturday to walk around the Human Rights Museum, in support of diversity and inclusion.

The walk comes after Donald Trump’s recent travel ban, and the Quebec City shootings.

The event is organized by Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman, who said Winnipeg needs to show compassion now, more than ever.

The walk starts at Noon from The Forks Market, and is open to the public. Speeches from Manitoba’s Premier and Bowman will be held before the walk starts.