Toronto man charged with murder in death of Oshawa woman
Durham Regional Police have charged a Toronto man with murder in the death of an Oshawa woman.
Cotie Weekley, 31, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a home in Oshawa, Ont., on Jan. 23.
A 31-year-old man was found at the scene with what was later determined as self-inflicted stab wounds.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released Friday, said police.
Wesley Guzylak has been charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in an Oshawa court Saturday morning.
Police said the two were involved in a relationship.
