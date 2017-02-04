Toronto man charged with murder in death of Oshawa woman

Durham Regional Police have charged a Toronto man with murder in the death of an Oshawa woman.

Cotie Weekley, 31, was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a home in Oshawa, Ont., on Jan. 23.

A 31-year-old man was found at the scene with what was later determined as self-inflicted stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released Friday, said police.

Wesley Guzylak has been charged with first-degree murder. He appeared in an Oshawa court Saturday morning.

Police said the two were involved in a relationship.

With files from The Canadian Press