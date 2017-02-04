Man sought after assault involving brass knuckles in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are searching for a male suspect involved in an assault that occurred in downtown Toronto on Jan. 1.

Police allege that a man walking in the Spadina Avenue and King Street West area was approached by a man, who he did not know.

The two men began to argue and the altercation quickly escalated. The unknown man started to violently assault the first man, using brass knuckles to repeatedly hit him in the face, police allege.

The unknown man fled and the other man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The male suspect is described as being in his 20s with a medium build, black cornrows and a black goatee. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, black trackpants with white stripes, black running shoes and he was carrying a dark over-the-shoulder bag.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).