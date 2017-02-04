World
February 4, 2017 10:27 am

State Dept. reverses visa ban, allows travelers with visas into US

By Staff Reuters

In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced during the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci
The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump’s executive action.

“We have reversed the provisional revocation of visas,” the State Department official said in a statement. “Those individuals with visas that were not physically canceled may now travel if the visa is otherwise valid.”

A previous report said around 60,000 visas foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas cancelled due to the ban.

