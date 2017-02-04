North Okanagan Balloon Festival adds colour to Vernon Winter Carnival

The 25th annual North Okanagan Balloon Festival kicked off with the annual Night Balloon Glow event in Polson Park on Friday night.

About a dozen hot air balloonists are competing for prizes – all flights weather permitting.

“I came here as a kid and I loved it,” Evan Erickson, who’s participating in the festival, told Global News.

“Now I have my own balloon, so of course I come put on a show for everyone.”

The balloon festival continues all weekend.

“It brings the community together,” Mark Meaney with the North Okanagan Hot Air Balloon Society said.

“The excitement for the children, even the adults enjoy the balloons. It goes back a long, long time, you know. Ballooning.”

Go to the Vernon Winter Carnival website for a full list of events. The carnival runs until Feb. 12.

The carnival’s theme this year is Celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday.