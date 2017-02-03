Politics
February 3, 2017 11:29 pm

‘I’ll be back,’ says David Cameron, bro-ing out with Arnold Schwarzenegger

By Alistair Smout Reuters

Former British prime minister David Cameron appeared in a video clip with Arnold Schwarzenegger Friday, vowing: "I'll be back."

Hollywood star and ex-California governor Schwarzenegger welcomed his "good friend" Cameron in a selfie-style post on his Snapchat page, before the ex-Prime Minister delivered an enigmatic message.

Hollywood star and ex-California governor Schwarzenegger welcomed his “good friend” Cameron in a selfie-style post on his Snapchat page, before the ex-Prime Minister delivered an enigmatic message.

“I’m here with the governor – he did a great job,” Cameron said, before leaning towards the camera to deliver Schwarzenegger‘s catchphrase from the film The Terminator, “and I’ll be back.”

Cameron, who campaigned passionately for Britain to remain in the European Union, stepped down abruptly after six years as Prime Minster when the referendum vote went against him.

He left parliament in September and last week was announced as the new President of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Schwarzenegger and Cameron, who share similar centre-right views, had appeared together at an event at the University of Southern California on Thursday evening, according to the university student newspaper.

