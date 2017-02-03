8 people in hospital after fire at Hamilton detention centre

Eight corrections officers and inmates have been taken to hospital, most in serious condition, after a fire inside the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the facility on Barton Street East near Wellington Street North just after 6 p.m.

Update Multiple Alarm 165 Barton St E crews extinguished fire on first floor clearing building of smoke. Alarm downgraded @HamiltonPolice — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) February 3, 2017

Seven people were taken to hospital in serious condition, with one person in potentially life-threatening condition.

Officials didn’t confirm the cause of the fire, its exact location or the extent of damage as of Friday evening.

Part of the detention centre was temporarily evacuated.