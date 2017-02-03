Calgary law students call Harry Potter to the witness stand

It was a chance to see the famous boy wizard like we’ve never seen him before at the University of Calgary.

Law students were rehearsing for a mock trial called Harry Potter to the witness stand on Friday.

It was part of a scenario based on “The Goblet of Fire” story, which features a dangerous Triwizard Tournament.

The family of a student killed in that competition is suing the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for negligence in his death.

Mock trials are a good way for law students to hone their skills and they’re enjoying the chance to tackle material they’ve enjoyed for years.

“My sister actually has the wand set from the Triwizard tournament,” said Curtis Wilson, the student playing Harry.

And it’s a lot of fun for U of C law professor Alice Woolley, who’s playing Hogwarts professor Minerva McGonagall.

“Oh, I love Harry Potter,” Woolley said. “I read the books when they first came out and then I read them again to my children. And I’m a big nerd, probably the biggest nerd here.”

They’ll stage the mock trial on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Calgary’s Plaza Theatre.

Proceeds from the event will go to support the John Howard Society’s literacy programs for ex-convicts.

