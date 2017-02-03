Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, February 03, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

Welcome to your (snowy) weekend! Keep the shovels handy – The snow will continue on and off in waves through the weekend as an upper low remains over the Pacific Northwest. Circulation around this low will continue to direct clouds and moisture into our region over the next few days.

A break of sun is possible between the waves for some areas, including a chance of a break midday Saturday.