Jeep destroys fence, deck and garage after airborne crash in southern Alberta

An elderly Alberta couple is in hospital after losing control of their Jeep, which crossed a boulevard and crashed into two properties in Olds Friday morning.

RCMP said emergency officials responded to the crash at about 10:44 a.m. off 55 Street west of the intersection at 57 Avenue.

The Jeep Cherokee had been driving west across the boulevard before it struck a light standard. That impact propelled a tire onto a nearby property, police said.

The Jeep then destroyed a wooden fence before smashing into a yard and through a detached garage.

The vehicle tore off the southwest corner of the residence before crashing through a shared fence with a neighbouring property where it pushed a deck off its supports.

The Jeep came to a stop against the southeast corner of an adjacent home.

“The vehicle is believed to have gone airborne for approximately 20 feet as it mounted over the curb,” RCMP said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The couple, in their late 70s and early 80s, had to be removed from the wreckage. They remained in hospital as of Friday night.

Police said there was no criminal aspect to the driving and no charges are expected.

“A medical complication arose for the male driver as the vehicle was westbound and resulted in him being incapable of operating the vehicle,” police said.

Homeowners in the affected residences were not injured.