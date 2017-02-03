Retired Lethbridge couple finds success – and fun – selling pies

Baking pies is not how everyone would love to spend their mornings, but for Lois Dyck, it’s relaxing.

“I love to do the cream pies,” she said. “(The) flapper pie is fun.”

The Pie Store sits in a industrial part of Lethbridge. Signage helps to bring people in but Dyck says the cream, fruit and meat pies almost sell themselves.

“Word of mouth is probably the best advertising,” she said.

She started making pies with her husband Ken to sell at local farmer’s markets, but the pastries turned into big business.

“This spot was my husband’s electrical firm spot, but since we needed a place for a commercial kitchen it just seemed like the natural place to go… Then we found, in the wintertime, our farmer’s market customers came to our back door for pies. We thought this didn’t work so when the next (unit) became available, we rented it,” she said.

The pair are both in their 60s and this is their job after retirement. For Ken, selling pies full time was never really expected.

“It was time to hang up the tools… and make pies,” he said.

“The bakery part of life is something I never anticipated… I enjoy it. I enjoy the work. There is always room for growth… the anticipation of growing a business. I enjoy that.”

The Dycks are considering getting a storefront in a busier location.

“It’s amazing! On pie day or days before Christmas, there are lineups at the door for people to come get pies, so it’s working well,” Lois said. “But it would probably do even better if it was more central where the traffic is a little heavier.”

For now, they’re thankful for the dedicated customers who keep coming back.