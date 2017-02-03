Stephanie Spooner’s killer granted 72-hour absences from jail

The Parole Board of Canada has expanded the freedoms of a man who killed his on-again, off-again girlfriend in Okotoks, Alta. in January 1991.

Bradley Paetsch, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, first received un-escorted passes from jail in September 2016.

Paetsch, who now goes by the name Tristan Ryan, has been serving a life sentence for the murder of Stephanie Spooner.

The 16-year-old was stabbed repeatedly after Paetsch learned she was in a relationship with someone else.

His sentence included a mandatory parole eligibility at 25 years.

He later successfully applied under the faint hope clause to have his parole eligibility reduced by two years, although he has yet to apply for full parole.

According to documents obtained by News Talk 770, the parole board initially granted 48-hour passes for family contact in September, specifically for his wife.

In a hearing in early January, the parole board heard a request to expand the absences to 72 hours.

The board noted no concerns during the first set of passes and believes expanding the scope won’t elevate his risk as he continues his reintegration.

“You are currently assessed as ‘high’ in terms of your attitude, level of motivation and reintegration potential,” the decision reads. “Psychological and psychiatric assessments view your risk on these absences as manageable.”

While in custody, Paetsch had a troublesome first few years with several institutional charges, but appeared to turn things around in 1997.

He got himself into hot water after not reporting a relationship he entered into, which landed him back in medium-security prison.

That relationship blossomed when the pair got married in 2014.

The parole board called it a “positive and supportive relationship,” while she’s said to be a “genuine support.”

Paetsch became eligible for full parole in March 2014, but has yet to apply.