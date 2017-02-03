Muslim community leaders in Fredericton explore security options with police

Muslim community leaders in Fredericton say they are working with police to explore security options in light of Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Mosque in Quebec.

Fredericton Islamic Association vice president Muhammad Afzal said members of the association have met with Fredericton police to discuss possible measures, such as installing security cameras at the Lincoln Road Mosque. He said the association plans to speak with the Muslim community to come up with other options and will work with police to determine if there are other needs.

But Afzal said though they’re looking into security, they still feel safe.

“Overall we don’t feel any any threat for our safety,” Afzal said.

“Canada is a beautiful country. We love each other.”

Afzal said members of the Fredericton Police Force reached out to them to see if they could provide any support after the attack last weekend.

In an email statement to Global News, Fredericton deputy police chief Martin Gaudet expressed condolences to those affected by the incident in Quebec City.

Gaudet said the Fredericton police will keep working with their police partners across the country when it comes to proactive policing and information sharing, to keep people safe.

“Here in Fredericton, we have a strong relationship with the multicultural community and have already reached out to them. The safety and inclusivity of all residents and visitors to Fredericton is of the utmost importance,” said Gaudet.



‘Humbled by support’

Afzal said the tragic incident also opened the hearts of people in the community.

A GoFundMe page was started by a Fredericton man earlier in the week to help the association raise money to build a new mosque. Fundraising efforts have already surpassed expectations and the page has already raised almost $27,000.

Afzal said the Muslim community is “humbled by the support and affection” shown by people in the community, in province and across the nation.

He said there will be an open house at the mosque on Feb. 5 and members of the community of any religion are invited to attend the event and chat, eat and look around the mosque. The open house, he said, will take place between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m and anyone wishing to attend should sign-up for a time slot through the Facebook event page.