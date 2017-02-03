Head coach who beat cancer 4 times set to break AJHL wins record

Gord Thibodeau is on the verge of becoming the winningest head coach in Alberta Junior Hockey League history.

Thibodeau, in his 23rd season behind the bench, is tied with record holder Don Phelps with 832 career wins going in to Friday night’s game in Fort McMurray.

“When I first started coaching he was the guy that I looked up to and thought, ‘wow I could learn a lot just watching this guy,'” Thibodeau said. “He was such a classy coach and to think that I’m in the same breath as him, it’s amazing.”

In an interesting twist, Thibodeau could break the record this weekend as his Wolverines team plays a pair of games in Fort McMurray, where the 53-year-old spent 11 seasons as head coach of the Oil Barons and won an AJHL title with the club.

“I’m hearing from a ton of friends [in Fort McMurray],” Thibodeau said. “There’s gonna be a lot of people at the games. I think the Fort McMurray fans, even though they’re still Oil Baron fans, are kinda secretly hoping that I can get it done this week.”

While the record is a major accomplishment, the focus for Thibodeau is on his team. This is a huge weekend for the Wolverines, which sit two points ahead of the Oil Barons for first in the AJHL’s North Division standings. Whitecourt can create some breathing room at the top with a pair of wins Friday and Saturday.

“I’m trying not for that to be the focus because we’re in a race for first place,” Thibodeau said. “I’d much prefer that this all go away and there was another time for it.

“They [the players] have been exceptional about it. They haven’t said a lot but I can tell certainly this week in practice that it’s starting to get to them a little bit too.”

Getting to 832 wins is an incredible accomplishment. But on top of it all, Thibodeau has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma four times since 1989.

“Of all the professions you could choose, being in a cold rink every day for six months of the year probably isn’t something that works well with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma but somehow I’ve been able to overcome that.”

“Definitely, when he talks to you and he gives you advice you definitely have to listen because he’s been through it all,” said Wolverines captain Joseph Nardi.

Thibodeau’s most recent diagnosis was last spring. He received chemotherapy as a treatment, all the while still coaching the host team Lloydminster Bobcats at the RBC Cup. The team surprised many making it to the national championship final, losing to West Kelowna.

“It just happened that the schedule fell right when I was getting about a week off of treatments,” said Thibodeau, who left the Bobcats for Whitecourt to be closer to family because of the health of himself and his wife who has Multiple Sclerosis.

The chemotherapy this time around took a toll on Thibodeau, who often had to stay on the bench during practice early this season in Whitecourt. In November though, things started to turn around.

“The body’s bouncing back,” smiled Thibodeau. “I’m starting to slowly get back in to walking and hopefully jogging here soon. I’m starting to feel good.”