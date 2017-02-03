Does Edmonton need more public washrooms? The city wants to know

The City of Edmonton has launched an online survey asking people if they think the city needs more public washrooms.

The city is doing a preliminary assessment of the need for public washrooms specifically in central Edmonton, in the Downtown, Central McDougall, Boyle Street, McCauley, Oliver and Queen Mary Park areas. City staff are also seeking input on the need for bathrooms in the Stony Plain Road business area from 149 Street to 170 Street.

“We are seeking input from a broad range of residents, community leagues and groups, organizations and businesses to help us to assess and determine this need,” said Adrienne Hill with the City of Edmonton.

“As part of this work, we are examining what has been done in other municipalities with respect to washroom design, patron safety and dignity, accessibility and hours of operation.”

Public washrooms and portable toilets are scattered throughout the city, the majority of which are located in parks. Many of the loos are only open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. During the winter, the hours are shorter.

In 2012, the city opened public washrooms on Whyte Avenue. The bathrooms were even showcased in a local documentary called iCup – pronounced I-C-U-P, referring to the transparency of the walls which are meant to be a security feature.

The city’s online survey closes on Feb. 8. Information collection will be included in a report to be presented to the city’s Community and Public Service Committee on April 3.