New licence plates in Manitoba for paramedics

WINNIPEG — Active and retired paramedics will be able to get specialty licence plates for their vehicles in Manitoba.

The plates will also be available to immediate family members of paramedics who have died.

Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler said the plates recognize the efforts of paramedics and are a way to show the bond that unites them.

The plates feature a red EKG line across the bottom as well as the phrase “Responding for Life.”

Thirty dollars of the $70 cost will go toward the Manitoba and Winnipeg region of the Canadian Mental Health Association.