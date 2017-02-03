Timothy Prad not guilty in 2014 hit-and-run death of father of 2 in Comox Valley

The man charged in the 2014 hit-and-run death of a beloved teacher and father of two in the Comox Valley has been found not guilty of dangerous driving.

Paul Bally was cycling along Highway 19A on Dec. 16, 2014 when he was struck by a vehicle. His family reported him missing at 10:56 p.m. and he was found in a ditch by his wife about 45 minutes later. Despite the best efforts of emergency teams to save him, he died from his injuries in hospital.

WATCH MORE:

Acting on a tip from the public, Comox Valley RCMP officers went to a property in the Comox Valley area and found a 2003 Ford F350, which they seized for further examination.

Shortly after, 55-year-old Timothy Prad was arrested and charged with one count of hit-and-run and one count of dangerous driving.

On Friday, Prad was found not guilty on both counts.

In court, Prad said he believed he had hit a deer.

Bally was a beloved teacher, husband and father or two.

He leaves behind his wife, Evelyn, two young children, and a number of former and current students. In a message posted on the Lake Trail Middle School website at the time of the accident, administration said school staff and district critical incident counsellors were on site to provide support and counselling and the regular school schedule was suspended for the morning to allow staff and students to absorb and react to the news of Bally’s death.

~ with files from Amy Judd