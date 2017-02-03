Woman’s home burned to the ground in Edgewood

A bizarre series of events in Edgewood, a small community is south of Nakusp, ended with a home being destroyed by fire.

A man, apparently upset over his neighbours having a loud party, allegedly attended the gathering wielding a chainsaw and attempted to cut down a hydro pole that carried electricity lines to the residence.

The 44-year-old was arrested, and the next night the home he lived in was destroyed by fire.

That home belonged to his mother.

Family friends have now rallied around the woman on facebook.

She lost everything in the fire and doesn’t have insurance.

RCMP have not said the two incidents are related.