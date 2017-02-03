Truck accident on Highway 40 closes westbound lanes

Traffic is closed on all three westbound lanes of Highway 40, near Roi-René Boulevard in Montreal’s east end, after a truck slammed into an overhead highway sign.

It happened around 2:45 p.m.

Two other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Voici la raison de la fermeture de la #A40 Ouest Hauteur Ray-Lawson. Merci à Mario Lamarche pour la photo! pic.twitter.com/tWQJcwDJIR — Québec Alerte (@6Hondecolle) February 3, 2017

The drivers of the truck and the two cars suffered minor injuries.

“The Transport Ministry will verify the structure to make sure it wasn’t damaged during impact,” Ingrid Asselin, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), told Global News.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.