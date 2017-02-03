Truck accident on Highway 40 closes westbound lanes
A A
Traffic is closed on all three westbound lanes of Highway 40, near Roi-René Boulevard in Montreal’s east end, after a truck slammed into an overhead highway sign.
It happened around 2:45 p.m.
Two other vehicles were involved in the accident.
The drivers of the truck and the two cars suffered minor injuries.
“The Transport Ministry will verify the structure to make sure it wasn’t damaged during impact,” Ingrid Asselin, a spokesperson with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), told Global News.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments