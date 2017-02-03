Inquest set to review Ontario’s 911 system, co-ordination of first responders

TORONTO – An inquest has been announced that will look at the province’s 911 system and the co-ordination of emergency responders.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, Chief Coroner for Ontario, says the inquest will look into the deaths of four people.

Matthew Robert Humeniuk, 33, and Michael Isaac Kritz, 34, died on June 30, 2013, and Stephanie Joelle Bertrand, 25, died on July 8, 2013.

All three died in Sudbury, Ont., as the result of injuries sustained in a boating incident on Lake Wahnapitae on June 30, 2013.

The fourth person is 54-year-old Kathryn Missen, who died on Sept. 3, 2014, in Casselman, Ont., as the result of a medical condition.

The coroner says the commonality shared among the four deaths concerns Ontario’s 911 response system, and the Coroners Act permits a joint inquest where two or more deaths appear to have occurred in the same event or from a common cause. Details regarding the date, location and presiding coroner have not been released.