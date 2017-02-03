Crime
February 3, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: February 3, 2017 3:41 pm

Suspect climbs 30 metres up a tree after car chase with Winnipeg cops

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

WATCH: Cont. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg police says the suspect climbed 30 metres up a tree.

WINNIPEG — A 20-year-old man is in custody after allegedly driving a stolen car, crashing it into a snow bank and then climbing up a tree to flee the cops.

On Thursday at 8:40 p.m., police observed a stolen vehicle in the area of Watt Street and Chalmers Avenue.

When the driver of the stolen vehicle saw the cop car, the suspect made a quick turn and crashed into a snow bank, police said. Three people then fled the vehicle on foot.

With the help of the police’s canine unit and Air-1 helicopter, police were able to track the driver on the 400 block of Neil Avenue, which is about two kilometres from the scene of the crash.

He was located in a tree after climbing around 30 metres up it, police said. He was told to climb down when he was arrested.

“I have never heard of anyone being 30 metres up a tree where we have to get them down after a chase,” Const. Rob Carver said. “His position in the tree was illuminated by the helicopter”

Dallas Ross, from Winnipeg, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a weapon. He is in custody and police are on the lookout for the two other occupants in the vehicle.

