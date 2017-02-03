Underage performers will soon be able to play in lounges and bars: AGLC

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission announced Friday that minors will soon be able to perform in licensed venues.

In 2007, minors were banned from performing at licensed establishments. But the AGLC says thanks to programs like Best Bar None, ProServe and ProTect, places like bars and lounges are now safer for youth.

“Amending this policy to allow minors to entertain in licensed venues is one of the many ways the AGLC continues to work with stakeholders to modernize policies that reflect the best interests of industry,” said AGLC President Bill Robinson. “Overall, the culture has shifted to one of hospitality versus a culture of chaos and we now have more effective mechanisms in place to focus on overall safety.”

Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd said the move opens the door for young musicians and other artists.

“Now they can have the opportunity to get out and apply those skills, to build their professional abilities on stages in front of audiences and be part of what has always been in Edmonton a very vibrant and diverse music scene,” he said.

Venues that would like to open their stages to underage performers have to contact the AGLC for approval.